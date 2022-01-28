B. Riley Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $38.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

