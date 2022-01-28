B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

