Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €108.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.92 ($116.96).

FRA KGX opened at €80.50 ($91.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €94.88 and its 200 day moving average is €91.00. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

