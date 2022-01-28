Baader Bank Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.93 ($157.87).

SAP stock opened at €110.84 ($125.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €121.59 and a 200-day moving average of €122.80. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $130.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

