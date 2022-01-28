Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,732. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.