Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.44 on Monday. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 8.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bancolombia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

