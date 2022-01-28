Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

CAMT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

