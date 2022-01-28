Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

