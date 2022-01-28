Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

