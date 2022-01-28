Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,624,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,084,000 after buying an additional 695,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

