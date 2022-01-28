Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

