Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 855.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,572 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NIO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

