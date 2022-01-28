Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

