Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $48,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

