Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.34

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$82.34 and traded as high as C$91.17. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$90.48, with a volume of 3,923,867 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.41. The stock has a market cap of C$109.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

