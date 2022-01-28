Bank OZK Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OZK stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

