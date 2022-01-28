Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €16.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.17 ($21.78).

PSM stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.66 ($15.52). 892,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

