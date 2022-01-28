Barclays Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,675

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,675 ($22.60) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.11) to GBX 1,555 ($20.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.97) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.86).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,662.20 ($22.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

