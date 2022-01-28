Barclays Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $60.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.27.

EVBG opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 206.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

