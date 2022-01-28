Barclays Downgrades Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

DNB opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

