Barclays Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

