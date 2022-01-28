Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Barclays stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

