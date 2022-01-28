Barclays PLC Acquires 6,109 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 15.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

