Barclays PLC Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $47.00.

