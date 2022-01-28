Barclays PLC Purchases 40,697 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 398.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 270,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

