Barclays PLC Raises Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.36 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

