Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

