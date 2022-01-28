Barclays PLC Sells 27,330 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

