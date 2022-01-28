Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$277.09.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at C$27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.