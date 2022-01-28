Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($9.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 418.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.91.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

