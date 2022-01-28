Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

