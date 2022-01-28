Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires New Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,692,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 982,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 723,741 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 154,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

