Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

