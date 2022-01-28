Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

