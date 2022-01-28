Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 813 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

