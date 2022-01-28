Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20,117.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VLGEA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

