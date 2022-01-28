Basid Coin (BASID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $754,662.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $754,662.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00104300 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

