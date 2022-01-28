Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$4.58. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 7,730,845 shares.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.