BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

NASDAQ BBQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. BBQ has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.