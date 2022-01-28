BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,700 shares of company stock worth $84,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

