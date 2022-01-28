Beat Kahli Buys 25,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

