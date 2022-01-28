Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 522,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

