Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.
NYSE BZH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 522,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
