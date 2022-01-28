Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to above $5.00 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,350. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

