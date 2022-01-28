BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

