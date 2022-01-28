Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.20

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.05.

GAU opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

