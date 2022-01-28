Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.99

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 7139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $545.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

