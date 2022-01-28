Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO stock opened at $564.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

