Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BFRI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

