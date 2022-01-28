BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 293,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,260. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

