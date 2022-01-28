Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $38.72 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.